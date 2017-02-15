Don't Miss
Court of Appeals – Juror Bias: People v. Warrington

By: Daily Record Staff February 15, 2017 0

New York State Court of Appeals Juror Bias Rehabilitation – For-cause Challenge People v. Warrington No. 203 Memorandum Background: During voir dire, defense counsel asked a prospective juror whether anybody had a problem with the fact that the case involved the death of a five year old child. The juror respondend that he could not be impartial. This prompted defense counsel ...

