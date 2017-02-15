Deeds filed February 8, 2017

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff February 15, 2017 0

Deeds Recorded February 8, 2017                 57   CHILI   SHORTINO, DANNY P to SHORTINO, DANNY P et ano Property Address: 19 AMBUSH LANE, CHILI 14428 Liber: 11819  Page: 548 Tax Account: 157.02-5-38 Full Sale Price: $1 CASWELL, JULIE A et al to CASWELL, JULIE A et ano Property Address: 26 HILLARY DRIVE, CHILI 14624 Liber: 11819  Page: 362 Tax Account: 145.18-3-39 Full Sale Price: $1 SMITH, CHERYL A et ano ...

