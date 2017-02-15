Don't Miss
Federal Tax Liens for February 8, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff February 15, 2017 0

Federal Tax Liens A charge or claim against the property of a person or legal entity owing federal taxes in order to secure payment of the taxes.   ARTHUR MURRAY DANCE STUDIO Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $37,296.11 BEYEA, TODD R Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $25,931.41 COLETTI, FRANK A Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $5,577.39 HANSEN, AMY T Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $24,161.54 JEROLD CARUSO ELECTRICAL INC Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $14,585.82 JESCORP INC Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $6,389.35 MANDELL, CHRISTOPHER M Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $16,562.43 MANDELL, ...

