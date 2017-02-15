Fourth Department – Challenge for Cause: People v. Griffin

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Challenge for Cause Prospective Juror – Bias Toward Police Officers People v. Griffin KA 14-00997 Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County Background: The defendant appealed from a jury verdict convicting him of three counts of robbery in connection with the robbery of two individuals in temporal proximity. He argued that there ...