Don't Miss
Home / Law / Immigration agents illegally detain Obama program ‘dreamer,’ lawsuit says

Immigration agents illegally detain Obama program ‘dreamer,’ lawsuit says

By: The Washington Post DEREK HAWKINS February 15, 2017 0

Federal immigration authorities have arrested and threatened to deport a 23-year-old Mexican immigrant who was living in the United States legally under the Obama administration's Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, according to a new lawsuit. It appears to be the first time that an immigrant covered by the program — which temporarily shields the children ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo