Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages filed Februay 8, 2017

Mortgages filed Februay 8, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff February 15, 2017 0

Mortgages Recorded Februay 8, 2017                  78   CHURCHVILLE   CROSSEN, DANIEL R & CROSSEN, ELIZABETH M Property Address: 68 PARNELL DR, CHURCHVILLE, NY 14428-8906 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $147,900.00   FAIRPORT   POLLAK, ROBERT C Property Address: 127 NETTLECREEK RD, FAIRPORT, NY 14450-3057 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $101,750.00 MARY, KAY ROX Property Address: 65 LAMBETH LOOP, FAIRPORT, NY 14450-9740 Lender: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Amount: $30,000.00 CASTLE, ...

