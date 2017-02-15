At-large pair charged with bank robbery

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff February 15, 2017 0

A federal grand jury has indicted two men on bank robbery charges. Waqar Ghumman, 27, and Mohsin Zamir, 31, who are not in custody, are facing a maximum penalty of 25 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. On Jan. 8, 2016, the pair allegedly robbed the Evans Bank, 2800 Niagara Falls Blvd., in Tonawanda, Erie County, ...

