Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Satisfactions of Judgments Supreme and County Court for February 8, 2017

Satisfactions of Judgments Supreme and County Court for February 8, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff February 15, 2017 0

Satisfactions of Judgments Supreme and County Court A satisfaction of judgment means that the person or entity that originally owed the money judgment is no longer held accountable for it.   AULTMAN, HEATHER S Favor: DISCOVER BANK AYALA, DEBORAH Favor: CITY COURT OF ROCHESTER BACIULIS, AARON Favor: MIDLAND FUNDING LLC BARCLAY, STEVEN S Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT BARONE, MARK Favor: ERIE INSURANCE EXCHANGE CUCCHIARA, ANTHONY Favor: WEBSTER-ONTARIO-WALWORTH PENNYSAVER DISTAFFEN, ...

