Second Circuit – Inmate Litigation: Proctor v. LeClaire

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Inmate Litigation Procedural Due Process – Administrative Segregation – Meaningful Reviews Proctor v. LeClaire 15-3673 Judges Katzmann, Wesley, and Hall Background: The plaintiff appealed from the grant of summary judgment to the defendant. The plaintiff, an inmate who has been held in solitary confinement, filed a claim for deprivations of procedural and ...