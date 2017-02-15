Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Inmate Litigation: Proctor v. LeClaire

Second Circuit – Inmate Litigation: Proctor v. LeClaire

By: Daily Record Staff February 15, 2017 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Inmate Litigation Procedural Due Process – Administrative Segregation – Meaningful Reviews Proctor v. LeClaire 15-3673 Judges Katzmann, Wesley, and Hall Background: The plaintiff appealed from the grant of summary judgment to the defendant. The plaintiff, an inmate who has been held in solitary confinement, filed a claim for deprivations of procedural and ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo