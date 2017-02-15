Don't Miss
Torture victim sues for $10 million

By: Bennett Loudon February 15, 2017 0

A former University of Rochester student who was kidnapped and tortured in December 2015 is suing the nine people convicted in the case for $10 million. Nicholas Kollias, 23, who is from Northbrook, Ill., a suburb of Chicago, was a senior at the University of Rochester on Dec. 4, 2015, when he and a fellow UR ...

