5 Rochester siblings missing since August found OK

5 Rochester siblings missing since August found OK

By: The Associated Press February 16, 2017 0

Authorities say five young siblings from Rochester who had been missing for six months have been found safe and their parents are in custody. The U.S. Marshals Service in Rochester says Thursday that two boys ages 5 and 8 and three girls ages 10, 11 and 12 were found Wednesday at a home in the Niagara ...

