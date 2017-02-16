Don't Miss
Court Calendars for February 17, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff February 16, 2017 0

Supreme Court Special Term HON. RICHARD A. DOLLINGER 9:30 a.m. 1—Zuika v Zuika — Beckerman & Beckerman — Bilgore Reich 2—Powers v Powers — Barney & Affronti — Kaman Beerlove 3—Fenlon v Fenlon — Gallo & Iacovangelo — Pro Se — Nathan A Vanloon — Anthony Leavy 4—Caufield v Caufield — Joanne L Best — Christiano Gallant 5—Moore v Moore — Beckerman & ...

