Home / Case Digests / Court of Appeals – Coercion First Degree: People v. Finkelstein

Court of Appeals – Coercion First Degree: People v. Finkelstein

By: Daily Record Staff February 16, 2017 0

New York State Court of Appeals Coercion First Degree Heinous Acts – Lesser Included Offense People v. Finkelstein No. 206 Judge Pigott Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of two counts of coercion in the first degree stemming from an incident involving threats made to his former girlfriend. He argues that the court, rather than the jury, made factual determinations ...

