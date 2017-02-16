Don't Miss
‘Day Without Immigrants’ protests being held across US

By: The Associated Press February 16, 2017 0

Immigrants across the country are expected to stay home from school and work on Thursday to show how critical they are to the U.S. economy and way of life. "A Day Without Immigrants" actions are planned in cities including Philadelphia, Washington, Boston, Houston, Chicago and New York. The protest gained momentum on social media and by ...

