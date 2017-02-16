Former Attorney General Eric Holder to speak in Buffalo

Don't Miss
By: The Associated Press February 16, 2017 0

The nation's first black U.S. attorney general will deliver the University at Buffalo's Martin Luther King Jr. commemoration address. Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder is set to speak at the New York college Thursday evening. Holder served under President Barack Obama from 2009 to 2015. He currently leads a new alliance of Democrats looking to boost the ...

