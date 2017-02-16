Fourth Department – Assault in First Degree: People v. Henley

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Assault in First Degree Self-Defense – Lesser Included Offense – Right to Counsel People v. Henley KA 15-00108 Appealed from Erie County Court Background: The defendant appealed from a judgment convicting him of assault in the first degree. The conviction stems from an incident wherein the defendant stabbed his mother’s boyfriend ...