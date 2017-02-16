Grand jury report blasts New York foster care system

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



A foster parent accused of sexually abusing boys in his care could have been stopped years earlier if not for "abysmal" communication among the child-welfare agencies involved, according to a special grand jury report obtained by The Associated Press. In the 83-page report, the Suffolk County Supreme Court jury outlined a remarkable series of failures that ...