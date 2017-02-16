Don't Miss
Home / News / Grand jury report blasts New York foster care system

Grand jury report blasts New York foster care system

By: The Associated Press Frank Eltman February 16, 2017 0

A foster parent accused of sexually abusing boys in his care could have been stopped years earlier if not for "abysmal" communication among the child-welfare agencies involved, according to a special grand jury report obtained by The Associated Press. In the 83-page report, the Suffolk County Supreme Court jury outlined a remarkable series of failures that ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo