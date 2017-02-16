Don't Miss
Home / News / Greece man arrested on child porn charges

Greece man arrested on child porn charges

By: Daily Record Staff February 16, 2017 0

A Greece man has been arrested on child pornography charges. Kevin DiMartino, 37, has been charged with receiving, distributing and possessing child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. DiMartino faces at least five years in prison, and a maximum of 20 years if convicted. On Dec. 6, an undercover law enforcement officer discovered a child porn video ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo