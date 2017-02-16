Greece man arrested on child porn charges

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A Greece man has been arrested on child pornography charges. Kevin DiMartino, 37, has been charged with receiving, distributing and possessing child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. DiMartino faces at least five years in prison, and a maximum of 20 years if convicted. On Dec. 6, an undercover law enforcement officer discovered a child porn video ...