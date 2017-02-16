Don't Miss
Judgments Supreme and County Court for February 9, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff February 16, 2017 0

Judgments Supreme and County Court Docketed County Clerk A judgment is a formal court decision, wherein the court determines that one party owes a specific amount of money to another party.   ACCORD SPEEDWAY INC, 299 WHITEFELD ROAD, ACCORD, NY 12404 Favor: K&K INSURANCE CO Attorney: RELIN GOLDSTEIN & CRANE LLP Amount: $7,385.56 ADAMS, ANGELA R 1237 LATTA ROAD, ROCHESTER, NY 14612 Favor: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Attorney: ...

