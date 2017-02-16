Don't Miss
Mortgages filed February 9, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff February 16, 2017 0

Mortgages Recorded February 9, 2017                 62   AUBURN   3W PROPERTIES LLC Property Address: 28 NELSON ST APT AUBURN, AUBURN, NY 13021-2602 Lender: KEVIN CREGO Amount: $30,000.00     BRIGHTON   DORE, MICHELLE A & WADE, KEVIN M Property Address: 357 CROMWELL DR, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-3105 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS Amount: $163,975.00   EAST ROCHESTER   SKILLMAN, SANDRA & SKILLMAN, SCOTT Property Address: 231 EAST AVE, EAST ROCHESTER, NY 14445-1505 Lender: WELLS FARGO BANK N.A. Amount: $55,808.19   FAIRPORT   ROVINSKY, ...

