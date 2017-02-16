Don't Miss
Home / Law / No freedom for Wilbern

No freedom for Wilbern

Judge calls evidence ‘very strong’

By: Bennett Loudon February 16, 2017 0

A federal prosecutor revealed new details Wednesday about the case against a man accused in the 2003 fatal Xerox credit union robbery. During a 90-minute detention hearing in U.S. District Court for Richard Leon Wilbern, Assistant U.S. Attorney Douglas E. Gregory argued that Wilbern is a flight risk and a danger to the community. U.S. Magistrate Judge ...

