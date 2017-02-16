Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Release of Part Mortgaged Premises for February 9, 2017

Release of Part Mortgaged Premises for February 9, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff February 16, 2017 0

Release of Part Mortgaged Premises A portion of the mortgaged real property is released to the person or legal entity who secured a mortgage on the premises.   BRONGO, LOUIS J To: HOME PRIDE BUILDERS & DEVELOPERS INC Lot: 3 WALNUT GROVE ESTATE PARMA CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY To: CONCAL LLC Lot: 27 MERCY FLIGHT SUBDIVISION PHASE 4 PARMA CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo