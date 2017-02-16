Don't Miss
Home / Law / There’s a crowdfunding site to help fight legal battles

There’s a crowdfunding site to help fight legal battles

By: The Washington Post JANELL ROSS February 16, 2017 0

When online crowdfunding sites like Kickstarter and GoFundMe debuted, people hoping to invent and sell a better bottle opener, those in need of help with medical bills and all sorts of personal would-be fundraisers talked about the concept in grand, world-changing ways. This, they said, was a disruptive, potentially transformative financial development. A new website aims ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo