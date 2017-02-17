Abuser gets 60 years

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Antwon Smith, 34, has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for sexual abuse. Monroe County Court Judge Victoria Argento sentenced Smith, who was convicted on Jan. 6 of three counts of predatory sexual assault against a child and two counts of first-degree sexual abuse. At the time of his arrest, was a registered sex offender who ...