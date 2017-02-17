Don't Miss
Abuser gets 60 years

By: Daily Record Staff February 17, 2017

Antwon Smith, 34, has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for sexual abuse. Monroe County Court Judge Victoria Argento sentenced  Smith, who was convicted on Jan. 6 of three counts of predatory sexual assault against a child and two counts of first-degree sexual abuse. At the time of his arrest, was a registered sex offender who ...

