Home / Law / Appeals court strikes down Florida law that barred physicians from asking about gun ownership

Appeals court strikes down Florida law that barred physicians from asking about gun ownership

By: The Washington Post Ben Guarino February 17, 2017 0

In 2011, the Florida state legislature passed a law called the Firearms Owners' Privacy Act. The act prohibited Florida doctors from asking routine questions about their patients' gun ownership, unless that information was deemed relevant to patient care or the safety of others. It also barred physicians from making a record of whether a patient owned ...

