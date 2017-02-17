Appeals court strikes down Florida law that barred physicians from asking about gun ownership

In 2011, the Florida state legislature passed a law called the Firearms Owners' Privacy Act. The act prohibited Florida doctors from asking routine questions about their patients' gun ownership, unless that information was deemed relevant to patient care or the safety of others. It also barred physicians from making a record of whether a patient owned ...