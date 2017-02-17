Court of Appeals – Batson Challenge: People v. Bridgeforth

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff February 17, 2017 0

New York State Court of Appeals Batson Challenge Discrimination in Juror Selection People v. Bridgeforth No. 207 Judge Abdus-Salaam Background: At issue is whether skin color of a prospective juror is a cognizable classification upon which to challenge a prosecutor’s use of peremptory strikes may be based. The trial courts below held that the defendant failed to make a prima facie ...

