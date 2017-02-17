Court of Appeals – Batson Challenge: People v. Bridgeforth

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

New York State Court of Appeals Batson Challenge Discrimination in Juror Selection People v. Bridgeforth No. 207 Judge Abdus-Salaam Background: At issue is whether skin color of a prospective juror is a cognizable classification upon which to challenge a prosecutor’s use of peremptory strikes may be based. The trial courts below held that the defendant failed to make a prima facie ...