Court of Appeals – Jury Selection: People v. Miller

February 17, 2017

New York State Court of Appeals Jury Selection Voir Dire – Precluded Questions – Involuntary Confessions People v. Miller No. 208 Judge Pigott Background: At issue on appeal is whether the trial court abused its discretion in prohibiting defense counsel from questioning prospective jurors to their views on involuntary confessions. Ruling: The Court of Appeals answered in the affirmative and remanded for ...

