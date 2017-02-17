Court of Appeals – Jury Selection: People v. Miller

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

New York State Court of Appeals Jury Selection Voir Dire – Precluded Questions – Involuntary Confessions People v. Miller No. 208 Judge Pigott Background: At issue on appeal is whether the trial court abused its discretion in prohibiting defense counsel from questioning prospective jurors to their views on involuntary confessions. Ruling: The Court of Appeals answered in the affirmative and remanded for ...