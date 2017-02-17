David Mattucci | Christa Construction

Don't Miss
February 17, 2017

Christa Construction, LLC announced the promotion of David Mattucci to vice president. He will be responsible for overseeing office/administration, pre-construction/estimating, construction services and all company operations. Mattucci has over 22 years’ experience in the construction industry, and was named as one of Rochester Business Journal’s “Forty Under 40” in 2011. He has managed projects ranging ...

