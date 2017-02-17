Fourth Department – Rear-end Collision: Hines-Bell v. Criden

Don't Miss
February 17, 2017

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Rear-end Collision Proximate Cause – Issue of Fact Hines-Bell v. Criden CA 16-00707 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The plaintiff commenced an action seeking damages for injuries resulting from a rear-end collision. The defendant appealed from the grant of summary judgment to the plaintiff on the issue of proximate ...

