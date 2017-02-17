Gail Morelle | Christa Construction

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Christa Construction, LLC announced the promotion of Gail Morelle to director of marketing. Morelle will be responsible for all business development and marketing initiatives. She will also continue her role in supporting the company president and vice presidents with executive-level matters. Morelle has over 20 years of construction industry experience as well as previous experience ...