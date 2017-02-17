Don't Miss
Harward turns Trump down for national security adviser job

By: The Associated Press Julie Pace February 17, 2017 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice Admiral Robert Harward has turned down an offer to be President Donald Trump's new national security adviser, the latest blow to a new administration struggling to find its footing. Harward told The Associated Press that the Trump administration was "very accommodating to my needs, both professionally and personally." "It's purely a personal issue," ...

