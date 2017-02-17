Don't Miss
Home / On the Move / Michael Seaman | Christa Construction

Michael Seaman | Christa Construction

By: Daily Record Staff February 17, 2017 0

Christa Construction, LLC announced the promotion of Michael Seaman to vice president. He will be responsible for overseeing office/administration, pre-construction/estimating, construction services and all company operations. Seaman was “born” into the construction industry, working for his father’s general contracting company from a young age. He pursued an education in both Construction Management and Construction Technology ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo