Scot Foley | Harter Secrest & Emery

By: Daily Record Staff February 17, 2017 0

Scot J. Foley, a former attorney at the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) has joined Harter Secrest & Emery as Counsel in the firm’s Securities practice group. Foley spent the past seven years working at the SEC in Washington as an attorney-advisor in the Division of Corporation Finance, where he functioned as the lead ...

