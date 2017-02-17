Scot Foley | Harter Secrest & Emery

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Scot J. Foley, a former attorney at the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) has joined Harter Secrest & Emery as Counsel in the firm’s Securities practice group. Foley spent the past seven years working at the SEC in Washington as an attorney-advisor in the Division of Corporation Finance, where he functioned as the lead ...