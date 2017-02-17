Don't Miss
Home / On the Move / Steve Bogart | Roberts Communications

Steve Bogart | Roberts Communications

By: Daily Record Staff February 17, 2017 0

Roberts Communications announces the addition of Steve Bogart as assistant facilities manager. Bogart will coordinate various office support services including purchasing and facilities management. He will be responsible for selecting office vendors, managing mail distribution and coordinating building maintenance. Before joining Roberts, Bogart worked at HVAC Installations in customer service and operations management. He holds ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo