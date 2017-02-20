Deeds filed February 10, 2017

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff February 20, 2017 0

Deeds recorded February 10, 2017   BRIGHTON   BRODSKY, HUGH BENNETT to BRODSKY, HUGH BENNETT et al Property Address: 1153 WINTON ROAD SOUTH, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11820  Page: 477 Tax Account: 137.13-3-58 Full Sale Price: $1   CHILI   GATTI, JOSEPHINE  to GATTI, JOSEPHINE  et ano Property Address: 328 FISHER ROAD, CHILI 14624 Liber: 11820  Page: 523 Tax Account: 134.190-01-19 Full Sale Price: $3.0000 MARKOWITZ, ROBERT  et ano to RAYO, JOHN  et ...

