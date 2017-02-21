Don't Miss
Home / News / Buffalo mayor announces re-election campaign

Buffalo mayor announces re-election campaign

By: The Associated Press February 21, 2017 0

The mayor of Buffalo has announced he will seek a fourth term in office. Mayor Byron Brown kicked off his re-election bid with a rally at Erie Community College's City Campus late Monday. The Democrat could make history as the second mayor in Buffalo history to be elected to four terms. Brown was flanked by Erie County ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo