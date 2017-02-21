Buffalo mayor announces re-election campaign

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



The mayor of Buffalo has announced he will seek a fourth term in office. Mayor Byron Brown kicked off his re-election bid with a rally at Erie Community College's City Campus late Monday. The Democrat could make history as the second mayor in Buffalo history to be elected to four terms. Brown was flanked by Erie County ...