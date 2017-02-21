Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Commentary / Commentary: Spring cleaning for your delinquent clients

Commentary: Spring cleaning for your delinquent clients

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires EDWARD POLL February 21, 2017 0

Spring is not too far around the corner. And during spring, you can’t escape those killer dust bunnies. They lurk in corners, growing larger and more ominous with time. And eventually, no matter how frightening, you have to deal with them. That is what spring cleaning is all about — getting rid of those dust bunnies ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo