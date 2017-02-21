Don't Miss
Home / News / Police: Father, son hunting coyotes shoot NY man by accident

Police: Father, son hunting coyotes shoot NY man by accident

By: The Associated Press February 21, 2017 0

SWEDEN — Authorities say a man has been seriously injured after being accidentally shot by a father and son hunting coyotes in Sweden. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says the shooting occurred around 6:30 p.m. Monday in a wooded area in the town of Sweden. Deputies say a father and his son were hunting coyotes, which are ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo