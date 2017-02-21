Police: Father, son hunting coyotes shoot NY man by accident

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



SWEDEN — Authorities say a man has been seriously injured after being accidentally shot by a father and son hunting coyotes in Sweden. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says the shooting occurred around 6:30 p.m. Monday in a wooded area in the town of Sweden. Deputies say a father and his son were hunting coyotes, which are ...