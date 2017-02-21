Don't Miss
Home / News / Thousands of demonstrators across US say ‘Not My President’

Thousands of demonstrators across US say ‘Not My President’

By: The Associated Press Julie Walker February 21, 2017 0

Thousands protesting against President Donald Trump on issues including immigration, climate change and the environment rallied in cities around the U.S. on Presidents Day, calling their opposition outpouring Not My President's Day. The protests on Monday's federal holiday didn't draw nearly as many people as the million-plus who thronged the streets following the Republican president's inauguration ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo