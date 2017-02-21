Thousands of demonstrators across US say ‘Not My President’

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Thousands protesting against President Donald Trump on issues including immigration, climate change and the environment rallied in cities around the U.S. on Presidents Day, calling their opposition outpouring Not My President's Day. The protests on Monday's federal holiday didn't draw nearly as many people as the million-plus who thronged the streets following the Republican president's inauguration ...