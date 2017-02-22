Commentary: Why it’s been 31 years since the last tax reform

President Donald Trump has promised the most comprehensive overhaul of the tax system since 1986. That was when a Republican president joined forces with a Democratic House of Representatives and a Republican Senate to lower personal income-tax rates and simplify a messy and outdated tax system. Today, Republicans control both houses of Congress as well as ...