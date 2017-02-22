Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Commentary / Commentary: Why it’s been 31 years since the last tax reform

Commentary: Why it’s been 31 years since the last tax reform

By: Commentary: ALBERT R. HUNT, Bloomberg View February 22, 2017 0

President Donald Trump has promised the most comprehensive overhaul of the tax system since 1986. That was when a Republican president joined forces with a Democratic House of Representatives and a Republican Senate to lower personal income-tax rates and simplify a messy and outdated tax system. Today, Republicans control both houses of Congress as well as ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo