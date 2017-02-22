Don't Miss
Home / Law / Deliberations to begin in NY murder trial of ex-hockey player

Deliberations to begin in NY murder trial of ex-hockey player

By: The Associated Press February 22, 2017 0

BATH — Jury deliberations are set to begin in the trial of a former professional hockey player charged in the murder-for-hire slaying of his wife at the couple's rural New York home in 2015. Prosecutors and defense attorneys made their closing statements Tuesday in Steuben County Court, where 45-year-old Thomas Clayton has been on trial on ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo