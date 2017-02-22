Deliberations to begin in NY murder trial of ex-hockey player

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



BATH — Jury deliberations are set to begin in the trial of a former professional hockey player charged in the murder-for-hire slaying of his wife at the couple's rural New York home in 2015. Prosecutors and defense attorneys made their closing statements Tuesday in Steuben County Court, where 45-year-old Thomas Clayton has been on trial on ...