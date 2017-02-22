Don't Miss
Fourth Department – Attempted Murder: People v. Kennedy

February 22, 2017

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Attempted Murder Possession of Stolen Property – Knowledge People v. Kennedy KA 13-01452 Appealed from Monroe County Court Background: The defendant appealed upon his conviction of attempted murder and criminal possession of stolen property. Ruling:  The Appellate Division reversed the verdict of possession of stolen property as against the weight of evidence ...

