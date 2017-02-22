Fourth Department – Attempted Murder: People v. Kennedy

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Attempted Murder Possession of Stolen Property – Knowledge People v. Kennedy KA 13-01452 Appealed from Monroe County Court Background: The defendant appealed upon his conviction of attempted murder and criminal possession of stolen property. Ruling: The Appellate Division reversed the verdict of possession of stolen property as against the weight of evidence ...