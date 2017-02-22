Don't Miss
Fund pays out $2.4 million

By: Daily Record Staff February 22, 2017 0

The New York State Lawyers' Fund for Client Protection recently awarded more than $2.4 million to 39 law clients who lost money due to dishonest conduct by 14 former attorneys, according to a news release from the Fund. The fund, which reimburses clients for financial losses caused by their attorney's dishonest conduct, receives a portion of ...

