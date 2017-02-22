Fund pays out $2.4 million

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

The New York State Lawyers' Fund for Client Protection recently awarded more than $2.4 million to 39 law clients who lost money due to dishonest conduct by 14 former attorneys, according to a news release from the Fund. The fund, which reimburses clients for financial losses caused by their attorney's dishonest conduct, receives a portion of ...