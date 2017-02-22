Don't Miss
NY judge orders government to identify travelers

NY judge orders government to identify travelers

The Associated Press LARRY NEUMEISTER February 22, 2017

NEW YORK — The government must release to civil rights lawyers the names of approved refugees, valid visa holders and other legal travelers subjected to Republican President Donald Trump's travel ban in the day after a judge first ruled against it last month, a New York judge said Tuesday. U.S. District Judge Carol Bagley Amon in ...

