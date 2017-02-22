Don't Miss
Supreme Court orders new hearing for black death row inmate

By: The Washington Post ROBERT BARNES February 22, 2017 0

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered a new sentencing for a Texas death row inmate because of testimony at his trial that he might pose a future threat because he was a black man. Chief Justice John Roberts cut through a complicated legal background in the case of Duane Buck, and said the introduction ...

