Carol E. Heckman | Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman

Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman announced that Carol E. Heckman has joined the firm as a partner. Including a distinguished career as a United States Magistrate Judge, Heckman has more than 39 years of experience as a judge and a trial and appellate lawyer. Her practice spans a broad range of areas, including government investigations and trials, ...