Don't Miss
Home / On the Move / Carol E. Heckman | Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman

Carol E. Heckman | Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman

By: Daily Record Staff February 23, 2017 0

Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman announced that Carol E. Heckman has joined the firm as a partner. Including a distinguished career as a United States Magistrate Judge, Heckman has more than 39 years of experience as a judge and a trial and appellate lawyer. Her practice spans a broad range of areas, including government investigations and trials, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo