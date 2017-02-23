Cuomo proposal for lodge on Niagara Falls island still alive

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Gov. Andrew Cuomo is still considering a state-owned island near the brink of Niagara Falls as a possible location for a privately operated lodge. The Democrat last month said he wanted Empire State Development to put out a request for proposals to build a lodge on Goat Island at Niagara Falls State Park. Some preservationists and local ...