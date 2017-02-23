Don't Miss
Deeds filed February 15, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff February 23, 2017 0

Deeds Recorded February 15, 2017               49   BRIGHTON   HAMILTON, GEORGE A et ano to BIELAWSKI, JEREMY S et ano Property Address: 422 FRENCH ROAD, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11822  Page: 287 Tax Account: 150.15-1-4 Full Sale Price: $249,000   CHILI   ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION et al to USA/VET Property Address: 6 WINDSOR PARK, CHILI 14624 Liber: 11822  Page: 311 Tax Account: 146.12-2-85 Full Sale Price: $1   CLARKSON   HOLDING, WILLIAM  to DELAHANTY-THOMAS, SHAUNA  et ...

