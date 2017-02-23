Don't Miss
Gillibrand promotes bill to protect seniors from scams

By: The Associated Press February 23, 2017 0

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand will promote a bill to protect seniors from financial scams during a swing through upstate New York. Gillibrand is touting legislation Thursday that would improve the way senior financial abuse is reported and establish a national hotline for seniors. The Democratic senator says she wants to provide more resources to fight the financial ...

