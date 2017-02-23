Don't Miss
Home / On the Move / Lesley Burger | RE/MAX Realty Group

Lesley Burger | RE/MAX Realty Group

By: Daily Record Staff February 23, 2017 0

RE/MAX Realty Group announced that Lesley Burger has joined the growing real estate franchise as an associate real estate broker. Burger brings to the office three years of local real estate experience. Burger has worked primarily with first-time homebuyers and on real estate owned properties and investors interested in them. Information in On The Move is provided by ...

